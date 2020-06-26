Boxing News of Friday, 26 June 2020

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Increase investment in boxing for more world titles - Commey

Former International Boxing Federation (IBF) lightweight Champion, Richard Commey, has called on corporate bodies and the government to invest more in boxing to ensure the continuous production of world title materials for the nation.



Speaking to the GNA Sports, Commey, said it was not proper for the nation to produce world champions occasionally adding that, Ghana has the capacity to produce world champions at least each year with the right investments.



“We have the talents and young people with the interest to venture into boxing but without the right investments, they would not be attracted to the sport and work at becoming world champions.



“The Bukom Boxing Arena is a perfect example of investment in boxing. It is nice and has the needed equipment but we need more to produce quality boxers for the country.



“Countries like Ukraine and Russia have invested hugely in boxing and that is why their boxers are making waves on the international scene.



“Vasyl Lomachenko had three Olympic medals to his credit before turning professional and you can see his performance on the world stage. This is the type of investments we need in our game,” Commey noted.



According to the former world champion, some of the investments made by corporate bodies in certain areas will not bring any benefit to the nation.



“I don’t mean to denigrate any programme, but I recently saw Ghana’s Strongest on television with a lot of sponsors. I wonder what benefit such a programme would bring to Ghana.



“They should come and invest in boxer rather; it would bring us more benefits. We have the chance to grab more titles for Ghana,” he told the GNA Sports.



Commey stated that he was preparing well to reclaim his title and would be ready to take up a rematch with Teofimo Lopez, who defeated him to win his title.



The former IBF champion has been training at the Bukom Boxing Arena since his return to Ghana, after the world title defeat.





