Include local players in Black Stars to boost morale and enhance competition – Mark Adu Amofah

Former Asante Kotoko forward Mark Adu Amofah says the drafting of local-based players in the senior male national team (Black Stars) will boost morale and bring competition among themselves.



When the Black Stars squared off against the Central African Republic in the 2023 AFCON qualifier and friendly against Liberia, two local players from Medeama SC, Jonathan Sowah and Abdul Fatawu Hamidu were named in Coach Chris Hughton’s 25-man squad.



Sowah was a second-half substitute against Liberia and assisted Ghana’s second goal scored by Jordan Ayew while Fatawu was handed a starting berth and lasted the entire duration as the duo earned praise from Ghanaians and also made a mark for other local players.



According to the former Black Satellites and Meteors man, despite the numerous criticisms from football lovers, it’s important to give players in the local league a fair chance to showcase their skills and contribute to the team's success.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, Adu Amofah, a veteran in the United States said “In order to boost morale and foster a sense of competition, it would be beneficial for the team to prioritize selecting the most quality local players. By doing so, other players will be motivated to work hard and earn a spot on the national team as well.



Speaking on the performance of the performance of the team after their two consecutive wins and their qualification, Adu Amofah lauded the team and believes with hard work, the team can achieve more under Hughton.



“They have done so well because they have played two games, scored five goals, and conceded two. It's not bad. I think they've done well also in qualifying for the Cup of Nations. Achieving success in any field requires hard work and support from various stakeholders”,



“In the case of GFA, the technical team's hard work and efforts in selecting qualified players, providing adequate preparation, and boosting their morale can take a long way. It is vital for the team to have a clear aim and vision of winning the trophy, as this can motivate them to put in their best efforts. With dedication and focus, anything is possible”, he added.



Adu Amofah played for Asante Kotoko from 2006 to 2007 where he featured in the CAF Champions League and also played for Ghana’s U20 and U23 teams.



He is the founder of Unique Sports Talent Worldwide and AA Sports International, a non-profit organization.





