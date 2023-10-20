Inaki must be excused, give others chance with Black Stars - Amankwah Mireku

Sports News of Friday, 20 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international Yaw Amankwah Mireku has made a case for the exclusion of Inaki Williams from future Black Stars squads, citing the forward's underwhelming performances since his debut.



Inaki Williams, currently plying his trade at Athletic Bilbao, burst onto the national scene with an inaugural appearance against Brazil. Regrettably, in the ensuing 11 caps, the 29-year-old has yet to hit the back of the net, raising concerns about his impact on the pitch.



Mireku, a seasoned player for Hearts of Oak, scrutinized Inaki's recent outings, particularly in the friendlies against Mexico and the United States of America. He contends that Inaki's contribution to the team doesn't justify his continued inclusion.



"Since his debut for Ghana, what has he to show? Absolutely nothing. He is yet to find the back of the net upfront, and other players also deserve a chance to demonstrate their abilities,” he told Happy FM.



“Inaki needs to be excused from the team because in over nine appearances, he has nothing to show."



Despite his national team struggles, Inaki Williams has demonstrated commendable form at the club level. This season in La Liga, he's netted four goals and provided two assists in nine appearances for Athletic Bilbao.