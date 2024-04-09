Inaki and Nico Williams named in Copa del Rey team of the season

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Inaki and Nico Williams have been named in Sofascore's team of the season for their outstanding performances in the 2023–2024 Copa Del Ray season.



Inaki and Nico Williams etched their names in Athletic Bilbao's history books as they played pivotal roles in the club's long-awaited triumph in the Copa del Rey final against Mallorca.



The Williams brothers showcased their talent and resilience on Saturday evening at the Estadio Olímpico de Sevilla.



Despite Mallorca taking an early lead through Daniel Rodriguez in the 21st minute, Athletic Bilbao fought back fiercely, with Oihan Sancet leveling the score in the 50th minute, assisted by Nico Williams.



As the game remained deadlocked at 1-1 after regulation time, the tension soared into extra time. With neither side able to break the deadlock, the fate of the match was decided by penalties.



Athletic Bilbao held their nerve in the shootout, prevailing 4-2 to clinch their 24th Copa del Rey title, ending three decades of anticipation and breaking a streak of six consecutive final defeats.



Inaki's substitution in the 91st minute and Nico's full-game contribution were integral to the historic victory, marking a momentous occasion for the club and its passionate supporters.



Below is the team of the season:



