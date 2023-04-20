Sports News of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars striker, Inaki Williams sprinted over 28km/hr against Real Sociedad at the San Mamés.



The 28-year-old scored twice in Athletic Bilbao's 2-0 win against Real Sociedad.



He has netted eight times this season, making him the top scorer for his side and among the Top 15 in the competition.



Williams is one of the five La Liga Santander players involved in the most actions at over 21, 24, and 28 kilometers per hour per game.



Chanting Bilbao fans had to wait till the 25th minute for Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro to save a great shot from Nico Williams after a mistake.



In the 33rd minute, Iñaki Williams unleashed a good shot that made the aforementioned Alex Remiro fly before opening the scoring with a corner kick in which he took advantage of Mikel Vesga's pass. The VAR reviewed it and gave a goal as there was no handball. The first half ended with joy for Bilbao fans.



The second period began with the visitors making some changes.



And in minute 69 Iñaki Williams shook San Mamés with a great goal for the team. He scored after great work from Raul Garcia.



Inaki Williams was substituted in the 89th minute. He has made 27 appearances for the Red and Whites in La Liga this season.