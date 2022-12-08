Inaki Williams spotted at Athletic Bilbao’s camp after Black Stars World Cup exit

Sports News of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars forward Inaki Williams has been spotted at Athletic Bilbao’s camp following Ghana’s elimination from the 2022 World Cup tournament.



The Black Stars were eliminated after the first round of the tournament following a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay.



After defeating South Korea in their second group game, the Black Stars needed a draw or win against Uruguay to advance to the last 16 stage.



But the team failed to negotiate for points against their ‘enemies’ Uruguay.



Ghana made a strong start to the game, but fell apart after captain Andre Ayew missed a penalty in the 21st minute, a repeat of what happened in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



Inaki, who switched nationality in June returned to Spain after the Black Stars were crashed out of the tournament at the group stage.



The forward featured in all three games for the Black Stars as the four-time African champions won only one match at the World Cup.



Following Ghana exit, the striker went straight to camp to receive his itinerary ahead of his return to training.



Williams has been given a week off and will resume training on Monday, December 11 before competitive football returns.



The 28-year-old will be available for Athletic Club's mid-season friendly against Udinese before the Cup match against Sestao in Las Llanas



"I'm already in Lezama. I'm going to take a week's vacation to come back as strong as possible, the return comes hard and with a lot of desire and enthusiasm," said the forward.