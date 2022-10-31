Inaki Williams scores to propel Athletic Bilbao to narrow win against Villarreal

Sports News of Monday, 31 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Inaki Williams was the hero for Athletic Bilbo on Sunday when the team defeated Villarreal by a goal to nil in the Spanish La Liga.



The highly-rated striker started alongside his broth Nico Williams in the attack of his team as they hosted the Yellow submarines.



Right from the start of the game, Inaki Williams displayed a willingness to win the game as he made runs into the half of the opponent to cause all sorts of trouble.



Although Athletic Bilbao will create several chances in the first half, the team could not score and had to settle for a draw at halftime.



In the 59th minute of the second half, Inaki Williams won the game for his team when he scored with a fantastic effort.



Though there were other chances for the two teams, later on, there were no other goals, leaving Athletic Bilbao to grab the maximum three points at full time.