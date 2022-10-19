Inaki Williams scores in Bilbao's draw against Getafe

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Inaki Williams scored in Athletic Bilbao's 2-2 draw with Getafe away on Tuesday evening in the Spanish La Liga.



Inaki scored in the second minute of the game after excellent work from former Manchester United and PSG midfielder Ander Herrera.



Bilbao's opening goal did not last long, in the 27th minute Carles Aleñá equalized for the home side.



The visitors continued to press Getafe after halftime and it paid off in the 62nd minute. Nico Williams sent a wonderful pass to Raul Garcia who made it 2-1.



Nico Williams was substituted in the 74th minute and replaced by Oier Zarraga.



Getafe shocked the visitors who were cruising to a win. Duarte sent in a ball that found Munir in the 76th minute to make it 2-2.



After this evening's result, Bilbao is sixth in the league with 18 points.



According to Opta Inaki Williams has scored three goals in the opening two minutes in La Liga since the start of 2019, more than any other player.