Inaki Williams reveals why he switched nationality from Spain to Ghana

Sports News of Thursday, 17 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams has lifted the lid on why he made an international switch from Spain to Ghana.



The 28-year-old joined four other players including Tariq Lamptey, Stephen Ambrosius, Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer and Patric Pfeiffer in committing to the Black Stars.



Williams was capped in a friendly match for Spain under Vicente del Bosque back in 2016, earning a single 30-minute cameo against Bosnia in a 3-1 victory. As it was only a friendly, he is allowed to switch his allegiance.



"It wasn't an easy decision to make," he told BBC Sport Africa.



"I had to consult with my family and loved ones because the decision would impact me during the next years of my career - not only in sporting terms but also on a personal level because it is much more than football."



He added, "The federation had been in contact"



"I told my grandfather, who told me it would be a dream for him to see me in the national team jersey. He is 90. He said he doesn't have long to live, but that he would like to see me play in a World Cup with the national team.



"When he told me those words, I didn't have to think anymore.



"It's a decision I've taken with my heart, regardless of what people may think or say - that maybe I am only playing for Ghana because they have qualified for the World Cup."