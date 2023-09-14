Inaki Williams returns to Athletic Bilbao after international break

Sports News of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Inaki Williams has travelled back to Spain after featuring for the Black Stars in the September international break.



The striker is one of 25 players invited by Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton for the clash against the Central African Republic in the qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON and the friendly match against Liberia.



The Athletic Bilbao forward last Thursday started for Ghana and helped the national team to beat the Group E opponent 2-1 at the end of the 90 minutes.



The victory secured qualification for Ghana to play at the 2023 AFCON scheduled to be played in Ivory Coast.



On Tuesday when Ghana locked horns with Liberia, Inaki Williams was an unused substitute as the Black Stars cruised to a delightful 3-1 victory.



Today, the striker has reported to Athletic Bilbao after Ghana’s wins over Central African Republic and Liberia.



He has now turned attention to the Spanish La Liga and will be in action for his club on Saturday when the team takes on Cadiz at home.