Inaki Williams provides two assists to help Athletic Club reach Copa del Rey semifinal

Sports News of Friday, 27 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Athletic Club advanced to the Copa del Rey semifinal on Thursday night with a 3-1 victory over Valencia at Mestalla.



One of the standout players in the match was Ghana forward Inaki Williams, who played a crucial role in securing the team's advancement.



Williams played for 88 minutes and had a total of 36 touches on the ball. He also contributed to the defense with 4 ball recoveries and won 3 out of 4 aerial duels.



In the attacking third, Williams made 2 final 3rd passes and created 2 chances for his teammates.



But perhaps most importantly, Williams also contributed 2 assists in the match.



The 28-year-old set up the opener for Iker Muniain in 35 minutes before assisting his brother Nico for the second just before the break.



It was a strong overall performance from Williams, who helped lead the team to victory in the quarterfinal match.



The team will now move on to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, with Williams expected to play a key role in their continued success in the tournament.



