Inaki Williams proud of younger brother Nico Williams

Sports News of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana forward, Inaki Williams, has shared his pride in his younger brother Nico Williams following his fast-rising career in football.



Williams, who plays for Ghana, watched his brother grow through the ranks as Basque club Athletic Bilbao, and he is currently one of the best players in La Liga.



Nico Williams is already attracting interest from some of the big clubs in Europe including Spanish giants Barcelona.



"As an older brother, it makes me really proud to see how he has grown, to see how he is improving as a footballer. He has no ceiling," Inaki told the BBC Sport. "I'm here to help him, to teach him and give him everything he needs."



The Williams brothers has been instrumental in Bilbao's campaign this season, as the Rojiblancos remain in contention for a major trophy before the end of the campaign.



The duo helped Athletic Bilbao eliminate Barcelona from the Copa del Rey and will face Real Mallorca in the final on Saturday.