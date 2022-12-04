Inaki Williams opens up about how Dede Ayew’s penalty miss taught him a lesson

Sports News of Sunday, 4 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars forward, Inaki Williams, has opened up about a lesson he learnt from Andre Ayew’s penalty miss in Ghana’s game against Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Ghana was awarded a crucial penalty in the opening minutes of their final group game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Uruguay on Friday.



Andre Ayew, the skipper of the side appointed himself to take the shoot and unfortunately missed his kick.



Speaking in an interview with Max TV, Inaki Williams stated that Andre Ayew’s decision to take responsibility for his mistake is one big lesson he has learnt from the tournament.



“My lesson learnt is to always be together. The captain said it is his fault but the fault is from everyone,” Inaki said.



He added that Ghana’s performance at the tournament was a team effort hence Andre Ayew must not be singled out for the mistakes made in the game.



“This is a team, this is Ghana and Ghana lose together and win together. This is the lesson I learnt here,” he added.



Ghana exited the 2022 World Cup after losing to Portugal and Uruguay and winning a match against South Korea.



JNA/WA