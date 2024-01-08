Inaki Williams' lavish San Mames hotel opens in Ghana

Sports News of Monday, 8 January 2024

Black Stars forward, Inaki Williams' newly-built hotel in Ghana has been inaugurated and is now open to the public.



Despite their absence at the grand opening ceremony, both Inaki Williams and Nicolas Williams, a player for the Spanish national team and Athletic Bilbao, played pivotal roles in bringing the upscale hotel to fruition.



Inaki Williams, currently immersed in preparations with the Black Stars for the upcoming African Cup of Nations tournament, was unable to attend the event.



The San Mames Hotel, a testament to the Williams Family's vision for luxury in their hometown, offers an impressive array of facilities adhering to international standards.



Among its features are a sophisticated rooftop bar providing breathtaking views, a well-equipped gym center for fitness enthusiasts, and meticulously designed standard rooms for a comfortable stay.



The inauguration event showcased the completion of the Williams Family's commitment to delivering a high-end establishment for local residents and visitors alike.



With its international-standard amenities, the San Mames Hotel stands as a testament to the family's dedication to providing a sophisticated ambience and contributing to the local hospitality landscape.



