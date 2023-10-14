Inaki Williams expects tough test from Mexico in friendly

Sports News of Saturday, 14 October 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars forward Inaki Williams is anticipating a tough game against Mexico in the international friendly on Sunday.



Ghana will engage El Tri at the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina as part of preparations towards next month's World Cup qualifiers as well the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Williams, who switched nationalities to represent Ghana in 2022, is also chasing his first goal in the Black Stars jersey.



‘’For is it’s a very important match. I think the Ghanaian people support us and I am going to do everything in this match to score my first goal,’’ Inaki said.



‘’It’s not been easy for me because I don’t have a lot of matches with my teammates but this is football. I enjoy football; I enjoy the games so I am going to do everything to score my first goal.



‘’Mexico have very hardworking people with good players. This match won’t be easy but Ghana has got very good players and we are going to fight to win the match."