Inaki Williams equals Athletic Bilbao legend Cuco Ziganda's goals record

Sports News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars forward Inaki Williams has equalled the record of Athletic Bilbao legend Cuco Ziganda after scoring in the win against Villareal on Sunday.



The Ghana international's strike against the Yellow Submarines sees him reach 91 goals, the same as Ziganda and enters Athletic Bilbao's top 20 scorers chart. Ziganda scored 91 goals in 291 games, while Willaims reached the mark from 394 appearances.



The 29-year-old is now chasing the next on the chart, Joseba Etxeberria, who has 104 goals in 514 matches.



Williams has spent his entire career playing for his hometown club and looks set to break more records following his explosive start to the season.



The former Spain international has scored five league goals in ten matches.



Williams switched nationalities to play for Ghana in 2022 and has since been a regular team member, even though he has yet to score his first goal for the Black Stars.