Inaki Williams assists a goal to help Athletic Club to draw 2-2 with Valencia

Sports News of Monday, 30 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Inaki Williams played a key role for Athletic Bilbao on Sunday evening when the team locked horns with Valencia in the Spanish La Liga.



The forward started for his team in the Round 11 game of the 2023/24 Spanish La Liga season in an attacking role to help the team look for a win.



In a game played at San Mames, Inaki Williams and his brother Nico Williams operated from opposite flanks and used their pace to their advantage.



Following a very good performance from Athletic Bilbao in the first half, the team had the lead at half time thanks to a goal scored in the 32nd minute.



The younger of the Williams brothers, Nico Williams assisted Oscar de Marco to get on the scoresheet to give the hosts the advantage.



In the second half, a spirited performance from Valencia in the second half saw the team turning the game around when Fran Perez and Hugo Duro scored in the 62nd and 68th minutes respectively.



Starring at the face of defeated, it took the brilliance of Inaki Williams who assisted Alex Berenguer to score in added time to rewrite the script.



That goal meant the game ended in a 2-2 stalemate as both teams shared the spoils.