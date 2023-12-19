Inaki Williams: Breakdown of Ghana forward's 400 appearances for Athletic Bilbao

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams reached a new milestone at Athletic Bilbao over the weekend after making his 400th appearance for the club.



The 29-year-old celebrated his latest feat with a victory over Atletico Madrid at the San Memes on Saturday.



Williams now breaks into the top twenty players with the most appearances for the Rojiblancos. The Spain-born forward could break into the top 15 by the end of the season.



In achieving his latest mark, Williams made 325 appearances in La Liga and holds the record of the most consecutive appearances in the Spanish league with a 251 games stretch.



The Athletic Bilbao star has also made 30 appearances in the Europa League and has 41 games under his belt in the Copa del Rey. He has also made 4 appearances in the Supercopa with Athletic Club.



Williams has spent his entire career playing for his boyhood club, spending a brief moment on loan at CD Basconia.



This season, Williams has netted eight goals and provided three assists in 17 La Liga games.