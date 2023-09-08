Inaki 3, Kudus 8: Ratings of Black Stars players in 2-1 win over Central African Republic

Sports News of Friday, 8 September 2023

The Black Stars beat Central African Republic to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations at the Baba Sports Stadium.



Ghana had to come back from a goal down to secure their qualification after an uninspiring performance at home.



The team could not have full control and dominate the away side as many expected but managed to grind the vital results.



Below is the Black Stars' player ratings after the game against Central African Republic



Lawrence Zigi - 5



Lawrence Ati-Zigi had fairly a quiet day in the office. He conceded from his first and only real test in the game.



But he went on to make some decent saves.



Alidu Seidu - 7



The Clermont Foot right back was remarkable down the right. He shut down his area and dominated the right side of defence.



Joseph Aidoo - 6



Joseph Aidoo looked decent. He won many aerial duels and his passing to start the build-up was good but was often caught out of position.



Alexander Djiku - 5



The Fenerbahce defender looked off-pace and lacked urgency throughout the game. He misplaced many of his long balls and was unable to contain his maker.



Baba Rahman - 4



Baba Rahman marked his return to the team with a poor performance. He could not impact the attack and also failed to control the left side of defense.



Nonetheless, he set the team on the attack with some fine combinations down the left but unfortunately could not lead to a goal.



Salis Samed - 6



Salis Samed had a game to forget. He lost the midfield battle for the majority of the game, failing to conduct Ghana's play.



Elisha Owusu- 5



Elisha Owusu's together with Salis as midfield pivot struggled. Elisha could not make progressive passes that could set the team on the attack.



He committed a lot of fouls in his recoveries and only went for the safe options when on the ball.



Jordan Ayew - 5



Jordan Ayew could not replicate his fine form for Crystal Palace for Ghana. He held on to the ball far too long and lost it in good areas.



He also wasted set pieces that could have resulted in something significant for the team.



Osman Bukari - 5



Osman Buakri made good incursion but his final deliveries were lacking due to poor decisions. He made good runs, and took on his maker most times but the final balls let him down.



Mohammed Kudus - 8



Kudus was one of the brightest spots for the Black Stars. His ball progression, press resistance, dribbles, and link-up play help Ghana create some decent chances.



He topped his performance with a goal, scoring a sublime freekick.



Inaki Williams - 3



Inaki Williams was isolated for a chunk of the minutes he spent on the pitch. However, the few times he was supplied with the balls, he either got bullied off or lost it cheaply. He is yet to prove himself in the national colours and has now gone 9 games with a goal.



Subs



Ernest Nuamah - 7



Nuamah brought urgency to the right wing with his willingness to take on his marker. His consistent incursions into the box and good positioning led him to score from close range and gave Ghana the lead.



Gideon Mensah - 6



Gideon Mensah had a solid cameo solving Ghana's problems down the left after replacing Baba Rahman.



Antoine Semenyo - 8



Antoine Semenyo stole the show after he replaced Inaki Williams. He assisted the winner and hit the post in the final minutes of the game. He lit up the attacking line with his press and ball carrying as well as good link-up play with Kudus and Nuamah.



Baba Iddrisu - N/A



EE/KPE





