In terms of pedigree, I believe Danlad Ibrahim is ahead of Frederick Asare – Opoku Ntim

Sports News of Friday, 21 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko legend, Opoku Ntim has settled the ongoing debate on which goalkeeper between Danlad Ibrahim and Frederick Asare is the better one.



According to the former player, although he believes the two goalkeepers should not be compared, he will choose Danlad for his experience and pedigree over Asare.



“When someone goes through the ranks to become a number 1 goalkeeper and there is another person now coming, you cannot say this one is better than the one at the top already.



“Experience wise Danlad is there. It’s too early to do such comparisons. Sometimes you people do propaganda too much,” Opoku Nti bemoaned in an interview with Oyerepa Sports.



The Asante Kotoko legend continued, “I still think Danlad has something more than Frederick Asare. Although every goalkeeper can make a mistake I still think Danlad Ibrahim is more mature. I believe Danlad has more pedigree.”



Both Frederick Asare and Danlad Ibrahim have been good for Asante Kotoko this season.



While a section of the fans prefers to have Danlad Ibrahim in the post, others believe Frederick Asare has done enough in recent games and should get the nod.