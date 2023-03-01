In-form Ghanaian attacker Abdul Zakaria Mugees scores to inspire Ashdod to big win

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Talented Ghanaian attacker, Abdul Zakaria Mugees continued his fine form at Ashdod on Tuesday night when he helped the team to beat Hapoel Petach-Tikva.



The two clubs today locked horns in the second leg of the quarter-final match of the Israel Cup.



Following a slow start to the game today, Ashdod found themselves trailing after just nine minutes in the first half when Ran Israel scored with a fine effort.



Four minutes later, in-form Ghanaian attacker Abdul Zakaria Mugees equalised to restore parity to the game.



That goal inspired Ashdod to stage a comeback to secure a vital victory.



An own goal from Djimmy Alexis plus goals from Mohammed Kna’an and Ya’akov Berihon steered Ashdod to a 4-2 win at the full time while Idan Vered netted the second goal for Hapoel Petach-Tikva.



Courtesy of the big win today, Ashdod are through to the semi-finals of the Israel State Cup.