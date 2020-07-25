Soccer News of Saturday, 25 July 2020

In-form Asumah Abubakar hits target as SC Kriens rally to hold Grasshoppers

Ghanaian forward Asumah Abubakar

Ghanaian forward Asumah Abubakar registered his name on the scoresheet for SC Kriens in their 4-4 draw with Grasshoppers in the Swiss Challenge League on Friday.



Grasshoppers began the game on a bright note, putting three goals past SC Kriens before the half-hour mark courtesy a brace from Nassim Ben Khalifa and Fabio Fehr's solo effort in the 16th minute



But the hosts lead was reduced following a strike from in-form Ghanaian hitman Asumah Abubakar in the 31st minute.



Igor Tadic grabbed a brace for himself in the game in the 37th and 59th minute as Mychell Chagas made it 4-3 for the visitors through a spot-kick.



On the 74th minute, Liridon Berisha rescued SC Kriens from a home defeat with a superb finish to end the match in a four-all draw.



Abubakar lasted the entire duration of the match.



The 22-year-old has scored 15 goals in his 34 game outings for SC Kriens this season.



He joined SC Kriens on a free transfer after ending his stint with Dutch club MVV Maastricht.



Asumah is still eligible to represent Ghana despite playing for the Portugal U19 side in the 2016 UEFA U19 Championship



He was withdrawn from the 2016 UEFA U19 Championship by Portugal after making two appearances over eligibility concerns.





