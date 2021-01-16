Sports News of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

In-demand Tariq Lamptey set to sign long-term contract at Brighton

Tariq Lamptey was born to Ghanaian parents in England

Ghanaian defender, Tariq Lamptey is on the verge of signing a new deal at Brighton and Hove Albion.



The 20-year-old will be rewarded with an increased salary and a new deal after his impressive start to life at the Amex Stadium.



The full-back joined the Seagulls on a three-and-a-half-year contract from Chelsea last January, and he was a reported subject of interest for Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid in the last transfer window.



His current deal runs out in the summer of 2023.



Lamptey, who has scored one goal and recorded one assist in eleven games, has missed the club’s last six games through injury.