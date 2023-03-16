Imposition of Chris Hughton as Ghana coach last year wasn’t the best – Oduro Sarfo

Sports News of Thursday, 16 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Nana Oduro Sarfo, says the association had planned to appoint Otto Addo and government brought Chris Hughton for the same position.



There were speculations that the former Brighton and Hove Albion boss was being imposed on the GFA by the government.



Hughton was reportedly brought to Ghana by a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere Darko, to take charge of the Black Stars.



Sarfo said if the GFA didn’t appoint the 64-year-old as Ghana coach because they didn’t want anyone to impose a coach on them.



“We had made our plans to go for Otto Addo, then they brought him. We didn’t want any imposition. No. It would not have been the best. Because we wanted somebody who knew the team,” he told Joy Sports.



“Otto Addo knew the chemistry of the Black Stars because he has been a Black Stars player before. We took Chris Hughton on board for him to also go and learn about the Black Stars.



“He came out successful and we picked him.”