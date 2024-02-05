Imperial Homes marks 15-year anniversary with mamoth health-walk

Sports News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: Imperial Homes

Leading Ghanaian real estate firm, Imperial Homes on Saturday, February 3, 2024, held a mammoth health-walk to promote awareness about fitness and physical exercise.



The walk which forms part of the company’s 15th anniversary celebrations saw hundreds of Ghanaians join staff and management of the company to engage in activities that strengthened their physical wellbeing.



The walk commenced at the Aviation Social Centre with the staff and patrons marching through some principal streets in Accra before climaxing it with an intensive aerobics session. The anniversary is themed: “15 years of living up to our brand promise: a signature of luxury.”



Addressing participants of the health walk, the Executive Director of Imperial Homes, Frank Gyamfi-Yeboah highlighted the importance of fitness, noting that the walk is indicative of the company’s commitment to the wellness of the Ghanaian public.



“The Health Walk we are undertaking today symbolizes our commitment to the well-being of our community. Just as we have constructed sturdy and beautiful homes, we must also prioritize the construction of a strong and healthy community.



“As we traverse this path together, let us remember that good health is the foundation of a fulfilling life. It is the cornerstone on which we build our aspirations and achieve our goals. By participating in today's Health Walk, we demonstrate our dedication to a healthier, happier, and more vibrant future.”



He concluded his speech with commendations to the staff and clients of the company for their hard work, sacrifice, loyalty and trust in the company.



I extend my heartfelt gratitude to each one of you for being a part of this celebration. Let's continue to walk side by side, not only in our physical journey through this walk but also in our collective journey towards a prosperous and healthy future.



The anniversary which is themed: “15 years of living up to our brand promise: a signature of luxury seeks to celebrate the successes of the company and also highlight plans for a better future.