Imo state Governor Hope Uzodinma reveal say IPOB dey behind prison attack - See oda tins e tok

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Imo state Govnor Hope Uzodinma don ask pipo not to panic and go about dia normal business afta di attack ontop prison and police headquarters for Owerri di state capital.



Inside statement, di govnor say goment dey ontop di situation and dem dey fully aware say dia primary responsibility na to protect di livs and property of citizens.



Gunmen on Monday attack di Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS) for Owerri, Imo state capital for south east Nigeria.



According to tori, dis wan happun around midnight and e never clear if prisoners escape from di prison.



About 30 vehicles na im di gunmen also burn down inside di police headquarters wey dey di same area.



Di police headquarters dey opposite di Imo state government house.



Wetin else di govnor tok?





Di govnor condemn di Easter Monday attack on facilities belonging to di police and correctional services for Owerri and call for investigation into di mata

Govnor Uzodinma say na criminal elements wey claim to be members of di Indiogenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) na im carry out di attack with dangerous weapons.

Di govnor say dem destroy buildings, vehicles and oda sensitive materials and also free inmates wey di authorities say pass 1,800.

Govnor Uzodinma say di aim of Ipob members wey carry out di attack na to cause fears in di minds of di pipo and also free dia fellow criminals wey dey in custody

Di govnor promise say goment dey ontop di situation and e don meet with heads of security agencies of di state to chook eye for di incident

Govnor Uzodinma encourage Imo state pipo to go about dia normal business without fear as e advise parents to make sure dia children no join di bad gang wey desperate politicians dey ginger to cause trouble.