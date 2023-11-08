Ike Quartey is the hardest-hitting boxer I ever faced - Oscar De La Hoya

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Retired American boxer, Oscar De La Hoya has named Ghanaian boxing legend Ike Quartey as the hardest-hitting puncher he ever faced in his career.



De La Hoya, who won an Olympic gold medal in 1992 and went on to become a six-time world champion, said that Quartey's punches were like "bricks" and that he was "rattled" by the Ghanaian boxer's power.



"His punches were like bricks. He hit me and it would sting me. Every punch he would hit me with, it would rattle me," De La Hoya told The Ring.



"Not only was it powerful, it was very consistent," he added.



The fight between Quartey, nicknamed Bazooka, and De La Hoya took place in 1996, and it was one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year.



Quartey was undefeated at the time, and he was known for his knockout power.



De La Hoya won the fight by split decision, but he was knocked down twice and he was clearly shaken by Quartey's punches.



Oscar De La Hoya's fight against Ike Quartey was one of the most memorable fights of his career.







Watch Sports Check with Ryan Bertrand







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.





JNA/KPE