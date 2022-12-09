Ignatius Osei-Fosu set to be named Ghana U-17 coach - Reports

Sports News of Friday, 9 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Dreams FC head coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu is set to be named as the new Black Starlets coach, the local media have reported.



Osei-Fosu will be replacing Kwesi Fabin, who failed to lead the side to qualify for the 2023 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations tournament.



The Black Starlets of Ghana have failed to qualify for the U-17 AFCON for the second time in a row, after failing in 2019.



However, the former Medeama SC boss will lead the side for upcoming international qualifiers in 2023 according to media reports.



Osei-Fosu was a member of the four local coaches that joined the Black Stars technical team for an attachment during the country's participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



He has previously worked at Liberty Professionals, AshantiGold SC, Eleven Wonders and Medeama SC.



