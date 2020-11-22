Sports News of Sunday, 22 November 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Ignatius Osei Fosu set to be appointed as Legon Cities coach - Reports

Osei Fosu has become the latest coach to be linked with Legon Cities

Legon Cities are set to appoint Eleven Wonders head coach Ignatius Osei Fosu as their new trainer, according to reports in the local media.



Goran Barjaktarevic was sacked by the Royals after a slow start to the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season, having failed to win any of his two opening games.



Legon Cities opened the season with a disappointing 1-1 draw with Berekum Chelsea before losing woefully to Great Olympics on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday two.



Assistant coach Abdul Wahid Mohammed will take over as the caretaker until the Royals get a substantive coach.



And according to multiple reports, the club are eager to reach an agreement with Techiman Eleven Wonders for their coach.



The 34-year-old has made a bright start to the season after drawing 1-1 with Asante Kotoko before beating Ebusua Dwarfs 2-0 last Friday.

