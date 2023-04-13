Ignatius Osei-Fosu has the same philosophy as mine - King Faisal assistant coach Godwin Ablordey

Sports News of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Assistant coach of King Faisal, Godwin Ablordey, has said that he has a similar philosophy to head coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu



Godwin Ablordey, who is a former Asante Kotoko assistant coach was named as the interim boss following the dismissal of Jimmy Cobblah.



He claimed six points out of six before Ignatius Osei-Fosu was hired to lead the team until the end of the season.



Osei-Fosu has since managed a draw in a crucial encounter against Asante Kotoko and led the team to the semifinals of the FA Cup, eliminating Aduana Stars.



According to Ablordey, the team is currently on the right path because there are no notable conflicting ideas between himself and his boss.



“I think we’ve worked a lot and coach Jimmy Cobblah also did a lot of good work before leaving. So when he left I continued before Ignatius joined [King Faisal].



“Fortunately Ignatius was my mate and we both went through similar courses so we have similar philosophies. We are just putting our heads together to make sure we focus and avoid relegation,” Ablordey told 3Sports on GPL Xpress.



King Faisal will host Dreams FC in the matchday 26 games at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday.