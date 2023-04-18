If you want to represent Ghana, reach out to us - GBA tells UK-based boxer

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) president, Abraham Kotei Neequaye has told UK-based Ghanaian boxing sensation, Seth Gyimah to reach out to the association if he desires to represent Ghana.



Gyimah has been in the news for the past few days after astonishingly beating experienced boxer Darryl Sharp on his Queenberry debut, which is his second professional victory.



When asked whether GBA has begun a conversation to lure the boxer to switch nationality, Neequaye said Freezy has to express interest by reaching out first.



"We are not supposed to call him. He should reach out to us if he wants to fight as Ghanaian, we are to support him," he said on Angel FM.



Gyimah, who is known by his ring name Freezy MacBones, was born and bred in Ghana but became a professional boxer when he departed to the UK.



In a previous interview, Freezy told the story of how his boxing journey kickstarted in the UK.



“It was a tough time [for me when I started boxing] because obviously, we have a lot of great boxers in the UK and as a village boy travelling all the way from Ghana to start boxing here at the age of 27, a lot of criticism came up,” he said.



He added that many questioned his decision to become a boxer and the risk involved for a homeless individual like him.



“A lot of people quizzed my decision to start boxing and asked if there was an injury who was going to look after me. [At that] time I was an amateur – no income and nothing coming up. People said ‘You need to stay focused and keep doing your cleaning job’.



“There was a whole lot but I never let myself down. I kept working hard and working toward my dream, pushing myself up until it happened,” he added.



Freezy MacBones is already an internet sensation after two of his knockouts at the amateur level went viral.



All of his KOs have been reposted by popular American rapper 50 Cent and 15-time boxing World Champion Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr.







EE/KPE