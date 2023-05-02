If you've removed me from the group, then refund my dues - Charles Taylor slams Tony Baffoe, PFAG

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars player, Charles Asampong Taylor has demanded a refund of the dues he has paid to the Professional Footballers Association Ghana(PFAG).



Taylor stated that he has been axed from the PFAG's WhatsApp group, meaning he is no more a member, hence the demand for his money.



While venting his anger at the association's founder, Anthony Baffoe, Taylor narrated the cause of his removal from the group.



"Me in particular because I should have said this and I said that I was removed from the PFAG group. Tony Baffoe has removed me. He complained to Obama about how I bash the (Black Stars) players. Which player have I insulted? This player is not performing so that player would fit, is that an insult? Then go and call your mother and father to come and play for the Black Stars if you want everyone to listen to you," he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah on YouTube.



"Right now I'm not in the group. Why did he tell Obama to talk to me? And because Obama didn't he has removed me from the group," he empahised.



He further demanded all the monetary contributions he has paid, citing that he would need the money to pay for the dues of his most cherished groups; Asante Kotoko Legends and Hearts of Oak Legends.



"What pains me is that I paid every dues and now that I'm not on the page if I need help no one will come to my aid because I'm not part of the group, so I need my money back...I know the groups that if I join they will help me, so those groups need the dues so I need it to pay. Because I'm part of Kotoko Legends and Hearts Legends, that's the most important thing to me because I played with them in Ghana."



The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko player is known to be a straight talker who is not shy of voicing out his concerns over issues.



In a previous interview he noted that the aforementioned statement is the reason for his omission during GFA meetings.



"Tony Baffoe didn't invite me and that is why I didn't go to the event. We have a WhatsApp platform for former footballers and everyone was invited except me. I heard it because I criticize players," he said after he was not invited to GFA's dinner with the legends in 2022.



"They say I insult players and they even reported me to one of our elders before but that's not what I do as a pundit. I only talk about those who do not perform because as a great ex-player, I know players who play well and those who do not. I played better than Tony Baffoe and most of the guys but because we didn't get the money and do not drive flashy cars, they look down upon us," he told Asempa FM.



Charles Taylor won six Ghana Premier League titles while playing for both Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.



EE/KPE