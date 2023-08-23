If you see me run - Former Ghanaian boxer threatens Strongman

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghanaian boxer Emmanuel Sandyman, widely known as Firestick, has issued a threat to popular rapper Strongman, following Strongman's assertion that Firestick was a "failed boxer."



The dispute escalated quickly with Firestick issuing a direct physical threat against Strongman. The dispute took place during a conversation on Twitter Space, where Strongman expressed his concern about Firestick's penchant for criticizing others for their fashion choices and music careers despite his own unimpressive boxing career.



Strongman's comment highlighted Firestick's transition to other pursuits after a poor stint in boxing.



Strongman remarked, "After you fought boxing and it didn’t go well for you, we all saw it but we knew it was normal. Now that you’ve found your passion, can’t you see you are doing well? So if maybe someone goes low on his side, lower the tempo of the fire for him. Anytime I talk people think I’m joking."



In a swift response, Firestick not only challenged Strongman's words but also issued a direct threat. He warned Strongman to beware of his actions, suggesting that Strongman should flee if he sees him approaching.



"Show me the same energy when you see me," Firestick stated, adding "If you see me run" after Strongman questioned what he intended to do.



Despite Strongman's attempts to engage in dialogue, Firestick remained resolute in his threat, using unprintable words on the wrapper.



Firestick was previously a member of Ghana's amateur boxing team, the Black Bombers, representing the nation at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in the Super Heavyweight division.



Following his relocation to the United Kingdom, Firestick transitioned successfully into the fashion industry, where he established a notable presence. He has been vocal in critiquing the fashion choices of certain Ghanaian celebrities for various occasions.





Fire Stick Say if STRONGMAN see am aaa make he run ….Beef ooo beef ????????.

But low key strongman Dey lack ooo.

But ebi like the thing bash stickyyy waaaa????

AGENDAAAA pic.twitter.com/S37T2ZijWm — Big7kevin (@Kevin_madeit) August 22, 2023

JNA/KPE