If you have $25million, invest in Ghana Premier League not Black Stars – Nana Fitz to Sports Minister

Veteran football administrator Nana Fitz has questioned the priority of Sports Minister after it emerged that government intends to spend $25million on two Black Stars’ campaigns.



Nana Fitz told GhanaWeb that Mustapha Ussif is setting himself up for failure if he makes the Black Stars a priority.



According to him if there is any branch of Ghana football that is in dire need of financial injection then it’s the Ghana Premier League.



He believes that an investment in the GPL will help the Black Stars get better and stand better chance of winning an AFCON trophy.



“It’s rather unfortunate that the minister will get involved in such a huge amount for the wrong people. He should have taken his time to monitor things. At this time, I don’t think Black Stars should get any money from the government. It’s on record that anytime the Black Stars is going for a tournament, the government comes in to provide money. We are in distress and then because of where the money is going….



“Why don’t they invest the money into the clubs and sponsor the league. That is where the preparation comes from. If you have the amount invest in the league because we are playing a league without sponsors. That is the foundation of where we are going so if you have money, invest in it. How did they even arrive at the $25million,” he told GhanaWeb.



Mustapha Ussif revealed on Monday, April 26, 2021, that playing at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup will cost the country $25million.



“These campaigns require a substantial amount of investment to be able to execute this mandate, approximately $25 million and government alone cannot shoulder this responsibility at the expense of other sporting disciplines.



“Supporting the Black Stars will enable the government to use the sports budget to support other disciplines especially as we gear towards the Tokyo Olympic Games.



“Historically, the Black Stars have performed well every time corporate Ghana has backed them and it is our hope that you will do same again,” Mustapha Ussif told a gathering of CEOs from corporate Ghana.



But President Akufo-Addo told him the country can support the team with $10million and that fund-raising campaign must be embarked on to raise the $15million.



