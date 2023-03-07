If you cheat Asante Kotoko your manhood will die – Ex-supporters chief threatens referees

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwaku Amponsah, a former chairman of the National Circles Council which is the supporter's wing of Asante Kotoko has threatened that any referee who schemes against the club will suffer devastating ailment.



Chairman K5, as he is widely known claims that some referees are bent on derailing the club’s title hunt and that he and other leading members of the club have sought the service of a fetish priest to curse any official who deliberately works against the club.



Detailing how the said curse will work, Chairman K5 on Asempa FM explained that referees who make accidental calls against the club will not be affected but those who are deliberate in their actions will incur the fury of the gods.



He discounted assumptions that the club’s underwhelming performance in the season is due to the lack of quality players in certain areas.



He also declined to lay blame on coach Seydou Zerbo as he is convinced that referees have been the blockade between the club and success in the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season.



“The curse will affect any official who is biased against it. If it is not intentional and just human error then the curse wouldn’t work but if you intentionally cheat us, you will either get pot-bellied or your manhood will die.



“I don’t know the process referee goes through. The referee who handled our game against Bechem United did well but if deliberately wants to cheat us then the curse will work on you. We’ve not stopped going to the shrine. Officiating has been our bane this season,” he said.



Asante Kotoko on Sunday, March 5, 2023, succumbed to a 1-0 pipping at the hands of Accra Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Owing to the victory, Hearts of Oak have now caught up with Asante Kotoko on the league table with 31 points.



The two historic clubs look up to third-place Bechem United, second-place Accra Lions, and first-place Aduana Stars on the league table.



Chairman K5 is however upbeat about the chances of the club, insisting that Kotoko will win the league despite their defeat to Hearts of Oak.





EE/KPE