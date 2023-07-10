If you can't beat them, join them - Takyi Arhin predicts victory for Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Monday, 10 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial football administrator Takyi Arhin has predicted another term of office for Kurt Okraku, saying that the incumbent FA President will win the next FA election which is slated for October 2023.



The experienced football administrator has been a staunch admirer of Kurt, having openly declared on various platforms, solidifying his status as the frontrunner in the race for the FA's top position.



As anticipation builds and stakeholders eagerly await the election outcome, Arhin's resounding vote of confidence adds another layer of intrigue to an already fiercely contested contest.



"He will continue today at the congress, come and watch, it will be overwhelming so if you can't beat them, you just join them. I mean people are just blowing hot air and the so-called petition or whatever will be thrown into the dustbin”, he told Peace FM.



According to the General Manager of Aduana FC, Kurt should be handed a second term based on his work and if there is even a third term, he should continue, there are no two ways about that.



LSN/KPE