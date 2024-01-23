If you are a man, come forward - What Mohammed Salisu allegedly told journalists after Mozambique draw

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Angel FM’s Kofi Jerry has disclosed the background story to the viral video of Black Stars defender, Mohammed Salisu angrily gesturing to a Ghanaian journalist in the aftermath of Ghana’s 2-2 draw with Mozambique.



A video in circulation on social media captures the AS Monaco defender making some gestures towards the Ghanaian journalists, which prompted one of them to direct insults in his direction.



Kofi Jerry who was one of the media practitioners at the scene, disclosed to Angel FM that Salisu had threatened the journalists.



He said, “When the Ghanaian journalists were angrily protesting, Mohammed Salisu dared anyone to man up and come and face him if we thought we were strong.”



In the match played on Monday, January 22, 2023, the Black Stars looked to be cruising into the last 16 thanks to two Jordan Ayew penalties, one in each half.



But Geny Catamo pulled one back from the spot on 91 minutes before Reinildo Mandava's header broke Ghana's hearts.



Mozambique finished bottom of Group B, while Ghana need a miracle to progress as one of the four best third-placed sides.



The shocking draw which has placed Ghana’s qualification chances in jeopardy has irked Ghanaians deeply.



For Chris Hughton, the anger is premised on some decisions and calls he made in the game which many believe became a turnaround in Ghana’s fortunes.



They believe that the substitution of Joseph Paintsil for Andre Ayew was not only bizarre but a senseless move that ultimately cost Ghana a place in the knockout.



On Andre Ayew, his costly penalty and overall performance has annoyed some Ghanaians who motion that the game against Mozambique should be his last in a Ghana jersey.



Richard Ofori’s mistake that resulted in the second goal for the Mozambicans has also made him public enemy number one with attacks on him.





Mohammed Salisu a eu une altercation verbale avec un journaliste ghanéen. ????



???? (@joelbortey)pic.twitter.com/f8hUcsctrR — Joueurs Ghanéens ???????? (@JoueursGH) January 22, 2024

EK