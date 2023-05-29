If you are a lion why didn’t you beat Navarette? - Paul Dogboe replies son's social media post

Sports News of Monday, 29 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Paul Dogboe, father of former World Champion, Isaac Dogboe has thrown a jab at his son, claiming that his son should have beaten Mexican boxer, Emmanuel Naverette if he is a lion as he claims to be.



Paul Dogboe and his son have been at loggerheads lately with Paul calling out Isaac to pay debts he owes some investors.



Paul Dogboe disclosed that he borrowed money to fund bouts of his son, Isaac Dogboe in his quest to make him a world champion and now his son has forsaken him while his creditors are on his neck.



However, Isaac Dogboe put up a post on social media which suggested to have been a subtle response to his father who appeared to have said a story to favor his narrative.



The boxer said, “Until the lion tells his side of the story, the story always glorifies the Hunter. A DAY OF RECKONING WILL COME! We Move!.”



But in a sharp response in another interview, Paul Dogboe stated that if his son was indeed a Lion or Tiger as he claims then he should have beaten Emanuel Navarette.



“For this kid to text this thing and say oh when the Tiger speaks… If he is a Tiger, he should have beaten Navarette,” Paul Dogboe said in an interview with Dornu’s Corner.



He further emphasized that all he demands from his son is to settle his debts because there are more issues he might end up spilling about him when he was his trainer.



“When you train somebody, do you know what they do at night when you are not there as a coach? Nobody knows but that is another story. So let him come and speak about why he did not pay the money,” Paul stated as monitored by GhanaWeb.



Isaac Dogboe has suffered two career defeats to Navarette in two consecutive fights.



The first bout saw Dogboe lose his WBO Super Bantamweight title in 2019 before losing a rematch a year later.



JNA/KPE