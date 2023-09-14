If players go to Iraq then they will be talking nonsense - Ex-Asante Kotoko striker flares up over ailing goalkeeper

Sports News of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Abdul Fatawu Safiu has hit out at some Ghanaian clubs over the poor treatment of players.



This follows the trending story of Legon Cities FC goalkeeper William Essu who is home injured and crying for financial support to address a health issue that has ruled him out of action for the start of the 2023/24 football season.



Unhappy with the state of the Ghanaian goalkeeper, Abdul Fatawu has taken to social media to express his displeasure.



In a post on Twitter, he said “They will see us going to Iraq some of them will start talking nonsense Mtcheww.”



Meanwhile, in an official club statement from Legon Cities FC, the club says efforts are underway to help goalkeeper William Essu.



“Our attention has been drawn to pictures of our goalkeeper William Essu circulating on various social media platforms with discussions on traditional media platforms.



“We plead with the media and general public to be circumspect in the reportage of Essu's health as all efforts are being made to address the player's current situation,” a release from the Communication Division of Legon Cities FC said.