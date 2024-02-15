If need be, let's risk getting sanctioned by FIFA to save Ghana football - NPP MP

Sports News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh was among lawmakers who lamented the sorry state of Ghana football.



He joined about a dozen MPs who received a petition from 'Save Ghana Football' protesters who marched to Parliament as part of their protest against the dwindling fortunes of the sport.



Contributing to the content of the petition on the floor of the House, Annoh-Dompreh floated the idea of using a radical route to effect needed changes in football administration.



“Let’s all accept that there is something wrong with the running of our senior national team, the Black Stars. I hear all the statements about reforms. It cannot just be any reform at all.



"I agree there must be reforms but we must agree on what we want to do. Speaker, I dare say that even if we have to interfere to attract the sanction of FIFA, we must do it to safeguard our football. This is all we have," he charged.



The MP, who doubles as Majority Chief Whip said it was distressing that the brand known as Ghana football "is being destroyed. Whether intentionally or unintentionally it's being destroyed,” Frank Annoh-Dompreh bemoaned.



According to him, there must be no delay in addressing the problems confronting football in the country to set the Black Stars on the right course.



SARA