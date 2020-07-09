Sports News of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

If football clubs existed in hell, Ghanaian players will sign for them - Joe Hendricks

Kotoko legend, Joseph Hendricks

Ghanaian Premier League legend, Joseph Hendricks has lamented the fallen standards of the local game and believes the current crop of players, are partly responsible for this.



The local league has lost its following with interest channeled to the foreign leagues on TV screens. The scenario is entirely different from what existed in the late 90’s and early 2000’s when almost every league center was loaded with football hungry fans eager to consume local content.



Hendricks believes his era had stars pregnant with commitment, passion and strong will with the eagerness to prove a point hence making league centers exciting and entertaining.



He posits the current crop of players have failed to sustain interest in the local league because they cower even with just a little frustration or challenged aimed at their way.



Joe Hendricks was speaking in an interview with Takoradi based Skyy Power FM.



He linked the drop in standards as a reason, Ghanaian players cannot move directly from the local leagues to mainstream European top league unlike what existed during his time.



Hendricks cemented legendary status at Kumasi Asante Kotoko and also played for the likes of AshantiGold SC and Medeama SC in the country.



In his playing days, he carved a niche as one of the most feared defenders and a nightmare for strikers.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.