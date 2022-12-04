If Thomas Partey steps up just 25% Ghana will be massive - Sulley Muntari

Sports News of Sunday, 4 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana legend, Sulley Muntari has opened up about his admiration for Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey.



According to the former Uefa Champions League winner, the Arsenal midfielder has great ability.



Sulley Muntari who describes Thomas Partey as a world-class player believes that if Partey gives just 25% of his ability to the Black Stars the Ghana national team will improve tremendously.



“Partey for me is excellent. He is superb, he is a top-class player. You can’t take that away from him. He is very intelligent in midfield.



“In the national team when I’m sitting up there and I’m watching, it passes my mind that I see Partey plays but sometimes it’s just that I don’t see him around the team,” Sulley Muntari said in an interview with 3Sports.



The retired midfielder added, “But if Partey is switched for like 25% of his strength, his mind, his intelligence like the way he knows how to play Ghana is going to be massive.



“Basically how Ghana plays is going to be better," he added.