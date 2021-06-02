If Olympics lead by three points, other teams should concede- Annor Walker

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Great Olympics coach, Annor Walker, has stated that if his side leads the rest of the pack at any point by three to five points, they should consider the league his.



The Oly Dade boys were able to hold tournament favourites Karela United to a 1-1 draw in their last meeting, giving them a chance at top four and hopefully the league title.



Diawusie Taylor opened the scoring early on and Samuel Ashie Quaye equalized just before the halftime whistle.



"I'm very satisfied with the draw today. We came into this game to win but unfortunately, we conceded an early penalty which nearly unsettled us. We then came and played better but is couldn't win."



"Sure we can beat Hearts of Oak in our next game to go top of the league. If we should go top of the table with three or five points gap, it will be the end of the other teams."



Olympics are set to battle league leaders Hearts of Oak in week 28 of the Ghana Premier League.