‘If Kotoko can meet our terms, then why not?’ – Gyan’s manager responds to reports

Media reports indicate Kumasi Asante Kotoko is seeking to sign Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan’s business manager, Anim Addo has responded to reports linking the Ghana legend with a move to Asante Kotoko.



According to local media reports, the Porcupine Warriors new Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah wants to bring the 34-year-old to the club.



But in an interview with Graphic Sports, Sammy Anim said they are yet to receive any offer from Kotoko.



He explained that the constant links with Kotoko is because Gyan once professed his love for the club.



He, however, indicated Gyan’s readiness to join the club if they meet his demands.



“Kotoko have said they like him because he once stated that he’ll one day play for Kotoko, but for now no club has approached him with any offer,” Mr Anim Addo said.



“Gyan has had offers from Europe and Asia but if Kotoko can meet our terms, then why not?”



Gyan, who is Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals, is without a club after being released by Indian top-flight side, NorthEast United in January.

