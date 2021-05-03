If Jeremy Doku gets suspended again he might miss two important games

Sports News of Monday, 3 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Sunday, Stade Rennais goes to Bordeaux for the 35th day of the championship. In principle, Jeremy Doku will participate in this meeting as in the two previous ones. Before that, he had served his two days of suspension following the direct red card he had received in the 50th against Metz for a nasty sole on Thomas Delaine.



"It was my first straight red card. The hardest part was watching my teammates play, luckily they won because it really hurt me to have left them ten to eleven," Doku told West. France. "The following matches against Nantes and Reims were even worse, when I watched them with my family on TV I wanted to be there and help them."



But no matter how fit he is, Doku is not sure whether he will finish the season on the pitch. The winger, who had received three suspension matches including two firm, is still on probation.



Back in Angers against whom he had scored, Doku remains threatened and could miss one of the two important games (PSG and AS Monaco) if he were to be warned this Sunday in Bordeaux.