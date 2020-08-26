Sports News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

If I were the GFA President, we would have resumed the league - Wilfred Osei Kwaku

Former Ghana Football Association presidential aspirant, Wilfred Osei Kwaku 'Palmer' has disclosed that the Premier League would have resumed if he was the GFA president amid the Coronavirus pandemic.



There has been no football in the country since the suspension of sporting activities in March amid the Coronavirus pandemic.



The GFA is yet to outline its plans on how football can return safely, however, they would prefer to restart football in October.



"The Ghana Premier League would have been resumed if I were the GFA President," Wilfred Osei Kwaku 'Palmer' told Angel FM.



"I would have given a comprehensive proposal to the government to be convinced on why football must resume," he stressed.



Wilfred Kwaku Osei affectionately called "Palmer" dragged the Ghana Football Association to CAS over what he deemed as unfair disqualification from contesting the 2019 GFA presidential election which Kurt Okraku won.



The verdict was scheduled to be announced on August 4, however, CAS pushed the date to September 1.

