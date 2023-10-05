If I don’t support Kurt Okraku, I have no reason to also seek EXCO re-election - Lord Zico

Sports News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Kingsley Osei Bonsu, the Chief Executive Officer of Bechem United, reaffirmed his support for Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, as the incumbent seeks a second term in office.



Popularly known as Lord Zico, Osei Bonsu expressed his resolute backing for Okraku's leadership, emphasizing the positive trajectory of Ghanaian football under the current administration's policies.



"I believe that Ghana football is going well based on the policies that we've all helped to execute," stated Osei Bonsu.



"That is the more reason why I am telling you that if I say I don't support Kurt (Okraku), I don't have any basis to say that I am seeking re-election. I am 100% for his policies and there is no need for me to reject them."



Osei Bonsu, who is also vying for a second term as an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), voiced his endorsement for Okraku, who now faces an uncontested re-election bid following the disqualification of his opponent, George Afriyie.



The upcoming 2023 GFA Elections is scheduled for Thursday, October 5 in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale.