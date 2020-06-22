Sports News of Monday, 22 June 2020

If Boateng stays, I will be happy- Bayern coach Hansi Flick

Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick has declared that he will be happy to work with Jerome Boateng again after a successful short period together.



Boateng, 31, was reportedly aiming to leave the club in the summer after falling out with management and struggled for game time. Since Hansi Flick took over, Boateng has become a regular fixture for the team and the coach is eager for him to stay.



“David [Alaba] and Jerome are doing very well. He’s [Boateng] in brilliant condition. That’s the basis for why we’re set up so well defensively. It’s obvious that you want such experienced players in your own ranks," he told Sport 1.



"I can’t say what Jerome has in mind. He’s at a certain age. Perhaps he might want another new chance with a transfer. He has a year on his contract left. If he stays, I won’t be sad.”



Jerome Boateng's current contract ends in 2021.

