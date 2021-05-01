If Black Stars were your private company, will you be happy how it's managed? - Sefa Kayi to Sports Minister

Sports News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

"If the Black Stars were your privately owned company, will you be happy with the performance of those who handle it, looking at the amount of money you have invested into it?"



This was one of the many critical questions posed to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, when he appeared on Kokrokoo, a flagship morning show aired on Peace FM and hosted by Chairman General, Kwame Sefa Kayi.



The Minister was on the show on Thursday, April 29, 2021, to detail an earlier call by President Akufo-Addo for corporate institutions to come on board to help the government and the Sports Ministry raise Twenty Five Million Dollars ($25million) budget for the Black Stars ahead of next year's African Cup and the World Cup tournaments.



Hon. Ussif speaking on the show stated that though the Black Stars have failed to win the AFCON title for nearly four decades, the team can do the magic this time with thorough preparation and good planning.



"We believe that with good preparation and planning, Ghana can win the next AFCON title.



"Yes we admit for about 40years we haven't been able to bring any trophy home but at least, it has given us mileage. We think that is necessary for our national teams to participate in these tournaments. It is our vision that per our preparation and everything we can win this next AFCON.



"That's why we are not waiting till January 2022, if we want to go and perform, it is necessary for us to plan and gather ourselves and go and play.



"This is why I need the support of Ghanaians, cooperate bodies, everyone to come and support the Black Stars to be able to deliver," he said.



But, Sefa Kayi, unconvinced with the Minister's call, questioned if would be happy with the happenings in the Black Stars in the event that it were his private company.



"If the Black Stars were your privately owned company, will you be happy with the performance of those who handle it, looking at the amount of money you have invested into it?



"It appears the narrative is the same, the same old story everyday. We throw money into it, nothing comes out of it. We have the local league yet we bring foreign-based players and pay their plane tickets, in the end, the monies cannot be properly accounted for. It's the same format everyday. Why do you think we'll get different results?," he quizzed.



In reply, the Minister said he had just been appointed and that going forward, he has plans reviving the sports sector.



"Yes, I agree with you that it's been the same format but that doesn't mean we shouldn't plan. We have to tackle the World Cup qualifier which is the immediate assignment ahead of us while working around the clock to revive the sports sector," he averred.



