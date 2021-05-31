If Akonnor is replaced by an ex-pat we should welcome it and support the decision of the GFA - Prof Mintah

Sports News of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Director of coaching education at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah has surprisingly claimed that he will not be surprised if Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor is replaced with an expatriate coach.



There has been rumours flying around that the GFA will not hesitate to pull the trigger on Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor as there is a growing animosity between Akonnor and the GFA's Technical Director Bernhard Lippert.



Former Ghana captain Akonnor replaced his former boss Kwasi Appiah in January 2020 after a disastrous AFCON 2019 campaign in Egypt.



Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Kessben FM, he says that he is not a doomsayer but if it happens that Akonnor is replaced with an expatriate we must support the decision as all we want is results.



Asked if he will be surprised to CK Akonnor shown the exit, he said, "Don't ask me if I will be surprised or not," he told Kumasi based Kessben FM.



"I am not saying it will happen but when it happens, we should welcome it and support the decision of the Ghana Football Association because we all want results.



"But for now, nobody knows what is going to happen," he added.



C.K Akonnor has qualified Ghana for the 2021 AFCON tournament which comes off next year in Cameroon.



Prof. Mintah is currently the Dean of Faculty of Science and Technology Education, College of Education Studies, University of Cape Coast, Cape Coast, Ghana.